NPAC donation

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center is honored to be the recipient of a very generous contribution from the US Bank Foundation. US Bank, with local branches in Van Wert and Convoy, believes in empowering local communities. The bank invests in programs designed to serve the needs of local communities, and, thanks to their commitment, the Niswonger has been a recipient of $3,000 to support its family programming. Shown are US Bank Assistant Branch Manager Terra Bonifas (right) and Niswonger Marketing Director Kylie Owens. photo provided