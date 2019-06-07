Latta provides robocall blocking statement

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Energy and Commerce Committee Republican Leader Greg Walden (R-Oregon) and Communications and Technology Subcommittee Republican Leader Bob Latta (R-Ohio) released the following statement after the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) voted to allow phone companies to automatically block illegal and unwanted robocalls from reaching consumers.

“The scourge of unwanted robocalls is a top frustration we hear about from our constituents back home and from folks across the country,” Latta and Walden said in a joint release. “These calls continue to cause significant harm to Americans both personally and professionally.

“We applaud Chairman Pai and the FCC for acting today to provide new tools to stop unwanted robocalls,” the congressmen added. “Last Congress, as part of the Ray Baum’s Act, we provided the FCC more authority to go after bad actors who abuse us all with their unwanted calls and texts. Now, it is time for Congress to redouble our bipartisan efforts to hang up the phone on spoofed and malicious robocalls once and for all.”