Jeannine Verlee Lehman

Jeannine Verlee Lehman, 82, of Union Township, Van Wert County, died at 6:42 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at Van Wert Health.

Jeannine Verlee Lehman

She was born March 12, 1937, in Jackson, Michigan, the daughter of Edwin and Belle E. (Grinnell) Price, who both preceded her in death. She was raised by Donald and Edna Price from the age of 8. On April 20, 1958, she married Lloyd Owen Lehman, who survives.

Other survivors include two daughters, Susan (Stan) Owens of Convoy and Cynthia (Ron) Nietfeld of New Bremen; four grandchildren, Shaun Butler, Krista (Tom) Baer, Ashley (Adam) Fowler, and Derek Nietfeld; two great-grandchildren, Landon and Carter Baer; three stepgrandchildren, Nathan Owens, Ashley Owens and Laura (Frankie) Bowen; and four stepgreat-grandchildren.

Jeannine was a 1956 graduate of Paulding High School and a member of Countryside Chapel United Methodist Church. She was a homemaker and farm wife. She greatly loved her family and especially enjoyed following her grandchildren’s many activities in band, dance, and others.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with the Rev. Wayne Kargas officiating. Burial will follow in Scott Cemetery.

Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Monday, June 10, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Countryside Chapel United Methodist Church or the American Diabetes Association.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.