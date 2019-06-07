Gary Lee Gamble

Gary Lee Gamble, 58, of Van Wert, died at 6:22 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

He was born May 14, 1961, in Paulding, the son of Jessie Jeannette (Knight) Sparkman, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his step-father, Ellis “Red” Sparkman.

Gary owned and operated GL Trucking in Van Wert, was a member of Elks Lodge 1197 and Moose Lodge 1320, both of Van Wert, and was an avid golfer and member of Hickory Sticks Golf Club in Van Wert.

Gary is survived by the love of his life, Julane Williams of Van Wert; his children, Gary Lee Gamble Jr. of Orange, Virginia, and Bailey Maupin of Kingsport, Tennessee; three brothers, Joe P. (Jeannette) Gamble of Branson, Missouri, Kenny R. (Dee) Gamble of Manassas, Virginia, and Rick J. (Chris) Gamble of Doyle, Tennessee; and two sisters, Pamela F. Hallett of Kingsport, Tennessee, and Melody R. (John) Overman of Sidney.

Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: In Gary’s name to Hickory Sticks Golf Club in support of its youth golf program.

