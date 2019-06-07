Convoy Foundation seeking fund donors

VW independent/submitted information

CONVOY — In May 2019, the Convoy Community Foundation received an anonymous donation from a family that has strong ties to the Crestview community. This donation of $10,000 will be supplemented with a similar donation next year, 2020. The legacy monies will be used for scholarships for Crestview graduates who are pursuing four-year degrees in either engineering or the medical profession.

Shown (from the left) are Convoy Community Foundation Trustees Greg Kulwicki, Ron Schumm, Denise Frey, Marcia Germann, and Gary Weck.

photo provided

The Convoy Community Foundation is a nonprofit charitable organization founded in 1980. Its purpose is to undertake and promote charitable activities for the benefit of individuals, groups, and communities in the Crestview School district.

“Endowment Fund donors have an opportunity to leave a legacy to their communities,” said President Greg Kulwicki.

All assets received remain in perpetuity in a trust under the supervision of a local financial institution. The foundation conducts its charitable activities using only the investment revenue generated by the principal.

“Those who donate $ 5,000 or more will have a plaque containing biographies of the donor(s) and the purpose of the fund,” Kulwicki added. “The plaque will be permanently installed at the Crestview School.”

Those interested in making bequests or donations to the Convoy Community Foundation Endowment Fund are encouraged to contact a foundation trustee. Trustees include Kulwicki; Marcia Germann, vice president; Denise Frey, treasurer; Kristi Gamble, secretary; and Trustees Ron Schumm, Bob Schumm, Gary Weck, Bob Hall, Craig Miller, Carl Etzler, Jean Leary, and Patty Keipper.