VW seniors share thoughts on big season

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Nine Van Wert High School seniors will close our their high school athletic careers at the 2019 OHSAA Baseball State Tournament in Akron this weekend.

Jaxson Amweg, Lawson Blackmore, Jake Lautzenheiser, Hayden Maples, Jalen McCracken, Mason McHugh, Mason Place, Nathan Temple and Taylor Zeeff were asked what their favorite memory is and what this season has meant to them.

Jaxson Amweg

“My favorite memory of this season is winning the first ever regional title at Van Wert and going to state for the first time.”

“This season means a lot because we were the best team to come through Van Wert and the furthest a team has gone as well, and from not playing a lot last year and have a very good season this year just means a lot to me.”

Lawson Blackmore

“My favorite memory would have to be winning the WBL for the community and dog piling and celebrating.”

This record setting season has meant so much for both me and the community. Being able to do all of this for the city and lead the team has brought so much happiness.”

Van Wert’s senior baseball players, front row, left to right: Mason Place, Jake Lautzenheiser, Mason McHugh, Jalen McCracken. Second row: Lawson Blackmore, Jaxson Amweg, Nathan Temple, Taylor Zeeff, Hayden Maples. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

Jake Lautzenheiser

“I would have to say my favorite memory this season is beating Vermilion 13-2 in the Regional Championship to make it to the State tournament. This season has been amazing in terms of breaking records.”

“We are the first baseball team in school history to make it this far in the tournament and we couldn’t have done it without the support from the community. The community has been amazing and I don’t want this season to end, it has been to much fun with this team.”

Hayden Maples

“My favorite moment of this season would have to be winning the regional championship and being the first Van Wert baseball team ever to make it to state and the first one ever to win a regional game and championship.”

“This season has meant everything to me, it’s the season that you dream of and wish for when you are little playing baseball and when you make it into high school. It’s a season I am never going to forget and I’m happy I have experienced it with my friends who have become a second family to me.”

Jalen McCracken

“My favorite memory from the season on the field would have to be hitting the walk off to win the WBL against Elida. Off the field would be when we came back into town with a police escort after our regional final victory against Vermilion.”

“This record setting season has meant a lot to me because it’s something that our community needs and something that was due to happen. Our school has not been to state for a team sport since 2000 (football) and has yet to win a state title for a team sport. To represent our school and community is an awesome feeling that I’ll never forget.”

Mason McHugh

“One of my favorite memories with the baseball team would be when we played at the Fifth-Third Field in Toledo. It was just a good environment to be in and all of the player got to part-take in playing on the field. Later that night we enjoyed our dinner as a team and had a good time bonding on the bus ride back home.”

“This record setting season has meant so much to me. We as a ball club made history and will be heading into Akron to go to state. I love all my teammates and I wouldn’t want any other team. We all have grown close to each other and they are like brothers to me. It will be hard to leave these guys as our season is coming to an end.”

Mason Place

My favorite memory of this season would have to be Senior Night against Paulding. I tore my meniscus playing football and the doctor told me it was a six month recovery time. My six month doctor’s appointment happened to be on the same day as senior night. I was cleared to play baseball that morning and got my first at bat and first hit of my varsity baseball career that night.

This season has meant so much to me because this team is not just a team it’s a family, I wouldn’t want to be a part of a different team or play for a different program. To be able to say that I was a part of the team that made it to state is something that words can’t describe.

Nathan Temple

“My favorite memory of this season has got to be winning the WBL title. Winning this has been my goal since I was a freshman and I’m sure many of the other seniors can say the same thing. Winning this was more than just getting a trophy, it was accomplishing a goal that my fellow seniors and I have dreamt about for many years now.”

“Setting this record (wins and regional title) has meant a lot to me as it is a great feeling knowing that you are part of something that has never been done in school history. There is no other group of guys that I would of rather done this with.”

Taylor Zeeff

“This season has meant a lot to me because this is my first season, my favorite memory so far is either going to the team lock-in or going to the Red’s game with the other seniors in my class and the coaches.”

“This season has been great and I’m glad to be a part of history for Van Wert High School.”