Sendoff planned for VW baseball team

Van Wert independent sports/submitted information

The Van Wert High School baseball team will head to Akron this weekend to take on the defending Division II state champion Dayton Chaminade Julienne in the state semifinals.

There will be a sendoff Friday morning at 9 a.m. along Fox Road to wish the boys good luck as they leave Van Wert.

First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, June 8 with gates opening at 9 a.m. Tickets to the OHSAA State Tournament are $8 per person and can be purchased in advance at https://ohsaa.org/Fan-Guide. Be mindful that while you may be able to pick a section, row and seat number when you purchase tickets, it is general admission once inside the gates. Parking is free in on weekends in Akron.

If Van Wert wins, the Cougars would play for the state championship at 4 p.m. on Sunday.