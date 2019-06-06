Edward E. Owens

Edward E. “Ed” Owens, 88, of Harrison Township, Van Wert County, died at 11:52 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born August 21, 1930, in Harrison Township, Van Wert County, Ohio, the son of the late Lyman and Merle (Finkhousen) Owens. On August 19, 1950, he married the former Iva Lou (Laukhuf) Owens who survives.

Other survivors include their three children, Brad (Marsha) Owens of Convoy, Stan (Susan) Owens of Convoy, and Kevan (Susan) Owens of Van Wert; seven grandchildren, Travis (Miriam) Owens, Jared (Sara) Owens, Greg (Kim) Owens, Julie (Chris) Moir, Ashley Owens, Laura (Frankie) Bowen, and Nathan Owens; 16 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Marjorie Hoblet and Juanita (Norman) Christian, both of Convoy; a brother, Doyt Owens of Convoy; and one sister-in-law, Joyce Owens of Van Wert.

Ed worked at the Van Wert Aeroquip plant for over 35 years and retired as a general foreman/supervisor. He also farmed for many years in Harrison Township. He was a member of the former Convoy United Brethren Church of Christ, where he served as church treasurer and trustee. Ed later attended and became a member of the Sugar Ridge Church of God in Convoy. He was also a member of the Convoy Fox Hunters Conservation Club. Ed greatly and deeply loved his family and also enjoyed going to his grandchildren’s sporting events and other activities they were involved in.

He was preceded in death by five brothers, Waldo Owens, Marvin Owens, Marlin Owens, Donald Owens and Robert (in infancy); a sister, Vivian Bowers; and one great-granddaughter, Vivian Elizabeth Owens.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Cowan & SonFuneral Home in Van Wert, with the Revs. Wayne Kargas, Mac Philips, and Eric Daily officiating. Burial will be in IOOF Cemetery in Convoy.

Visitation is from noon until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: In memory of Mr. Owens to Riley’s Children Hospital, Indianapolis, Indiana, or Sugar Ridge Church of God in Convoy.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.