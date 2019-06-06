Col. Grove wins Don Bachman Award

Submitted information

Columbus Grove won the Northwest Conference 2018-19 “Don Bachman Award of Excellence.”

This is the fourth time Columbus Grove has accomplished this feat since the establishment of the award in 2005. This award recognizes the school in the conference that exhibits the highest level of consistent excellence in conference-sponsored sports and scholastic bowl competition each school year.

The Bulldogs compiled a total of 87.5 points with Bluffton (80.0) and Crestview (67.5) finishing second and third respectively, while Lincolnview finished fifth. Points are awarded and accumulated each year based on conference standings in all sports and the NWC scholastic bowl competition.

The award was started during the 2005-06 school year to honor longtime Northwest Conference commissioner/secretary, Don Bachman, who served in that position for more than thirty years before passing away late in 2005.

This year Columbus Grove earned four outright NWC titles in Cross Country and Track by sweeping those events for both the boys and girls teams. In addition the Bulldogs secured co-championships in football, volleyball, boys’ basketball and girls’ basketball. The conference sponsors 14 sports in addition to the scholastic bowl tournament.

Other NWC champions/co-champions were Ada (Academic Team), Allen East (wrestling), Bluffton (boys’ soccer, girls’ basketball, softball), Crestview (gootball, volleyball, boys’ basketball), Paulding bBaseball), Spencerville (golf, gootball, girls’ soccer).

The final order of finish for the 2018-19 school year is as follows:

Columbus Grove (87.5 points)

Bluffton (80)

Crestview (67.5)

Paulding (63.5)

Lincolnview (62.5)

Spencerville (61)

Allen East (59.5)

Ada (43)

Delphos Jefferson (32.5)