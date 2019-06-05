CHP Rays of Hope camp for bereaved kids

VW independent/submitted information

Community Health Professionals Home Care & Hospice will conduct its annual Rays of Hope Camp on Wednesday, June 26, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at YMCA Camp Clay, 9196 Liberty-Union Road in Van Wert.

The camp is for children and youths (ages 6-14), who are dealing with issues related to loss. Camp events help participants gain support and have a better understanding of the grief process.

Rays of Hope campers swim at the YMCA Camp Clay Aqua Park during a past camp. photo provided

“Rays of Hope Camp uses a variety of teaching tools to instill in our campers ways to work through their feelings,” said Kim Mason, CHP events and volunteer coordinator. “This year we’re changing our format and conducting ‘camp days’ throughout the year to develop a longer-term connection with campers and welcome new ones.”

Rays of Hope Camp provides an environment where kids can express feelings of loss and relate to others their age with similar experiences.

There is no charge for Rays of Hope Camp or Fun Days throughout the year, Mason said. Camp expenses are met by donations from service groups, churches, area businesses, and the Noah’s Ark Fund.

For questions or to register, call Jeanie Saum, RN, at 419.238.9223, extension 1126.