Buckeye Youth announces summer camp

VW independent/submitted information

Buckeye Youth Camp is from Friday, June 14, until Saturday, June 15. Camp will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Friday at the YMCA’S Camp Clay, 9196 Liberty Union Road just west of Van Wert. Camp ends Saturday at 10 a.m.

The fee for Buckeye Youth members is $12 and $9 for each additional sibling. Non-members fee is $15 and $12 for each additional sibling. There are 18 beds and they will be given to those registering first.

Registration and payment by Monday, June 10, is preferred. A Buckeye Youth representative will be in the office from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday to accept registrations and payment. To preregister, call 419.238.3546.

Children of parents volunteering and spending the night will stay free; however, donations are accepted and appreciated. Buckeye Youth Teen helpers stay free.

Games, swimming, hiking, and a campfire are planned for the event. Campers should bring a swimsuit, sunscreen, bug spray, a towel, pillow, sleeping bag, flashlight, shoes for hiking, toiletry items, and clothing for both warm and cold weather.

No additional food will be needed as Buckeye Youth will serve meals throughout the event. Buckeye Youth is a United Way agency and is a grant recipient of The Van Wert County Foundation.