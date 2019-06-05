3 sentenced, 8 change pleas in CP Court

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Three people were sentenced and eight others changed their pleas during criminal hearings held in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Philip Raines Sr., 30, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 17 months in prison on each of two counts of corrupting another with drugs, each a felony of the fourth degree. Judge Martin D. Burchfield ordered the sentences to run concurrent to each other.

Tyler Dunn, 28, of Van Wert, was given three years of community control, including 200 hours of community service and substance abuse and mental health assessments and any treatment recommended, on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree, and possession of drug abuse instruments, a misdemeanor of the first degree.

Travis Gaskill, 29, of Van Wert, was given three years of community control on a charge of having a weapon under disability, a felony of the third degree. Gaskill must also undergo random drug screens and substance abuse and mental assessments, along with any treatment recommended.

Jesse Blackburn, 27, of Delphos, was sentenced to 15 months in prison, to be served consecutively to an Allen County sentence, after changing his plea to guilty to one count of trafficking in heroin, a felony of the fourth degree.

A Rockford couple arrested on identity theft and other charges after a search of their Liberty Township residence back in March, both changed their pleas to guilty to a variety of charges.

Tommy Searles, 56, pleaded guilty to one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a felony of the first degree; one count each of identity fraud and having weapons under disability, each a felony of the third degree; and four third-degree felony counts of tampering with records. A presentence investigation was ordered and sentencing scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday, July 12.

Carolyn Searles, 59, pleaded guilty to one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony; two counts of tampering with records, and one count of complicity in identity fraud, all felonies of the third degree. Judge Burchfield ordered a presentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. July 12.

Michelle Sutton, 39, of Willshire, changed her plea to guilty to one count of theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree. She was then given one year of community control, as well as a suspended 90-day jail sentence, on a charge of theft, a first-degree misdemeanor.

James Yates, 33, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to one count each of sexual battery, a second-degree felony; sexual battery, a felony of the third degree, as well as one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and three counts of gross sexual imposition, all felonies of the third degree.

Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set sentencing for 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 24.

Adam Blatteau, 38, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to a charge of theft, a felony of the fifth degree. He was then granted intervention in lieu of conviction and his case was stayed pending successful completion of a substance abuse treatment program.

Kyle Anderson, 19, of Willshire, changed his plea to guilty to one count of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, a felony of the fourth degree; two counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity oriented performance, each a felony of the fifth degree; importuning, a fifth-degree felony; and one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a misdemeanor of the first degree.

Trent Lacy, 50, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to a charge of operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI), his sixth offense in 20 years, a felony of the fourth degree. A presentence investigation will be conducted and Lacy is scheduled to appear for sentencing at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 27.

Two people appeared in court on probation violations.

Brandi Runyon, 28, of Van Wert, admitted to violating her probation and her judicial release from prison by failing to complete treatment at Serenity Haven. She was sentenced to 17 months in prison, with credit for 90 days already served.

David Krieg, 26, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his probation and judicial release program by failing to complete a treatment program at the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation (WORTH) Center in Lima. He was sentenced to 16 months in prison, with credit for 111 days already served.

Two people appeared for bond hearings.

Colby Black, 35, of Ohio City, admitted to violating his bond by failing to appear to his weekly electronically monitored house arrest (EMHA) program check-up. Judge Burchfield granted his release return to EMHA on Monday, June 10, at 9 a.m.

Adam Partin, 26, of Van Wert, was granted a request for a change in his bond to allow for medical treatment. His bond was modified to EMHA, effective 9 a.m. June 10.

Three people were also signed waivers of their right to a speedy trial to allow more time to prepare their cases. They include:

David Seibert, 26, of Van Wert, who had a pretrial conference scheduled for 8 a.m. July 10.

Anthony Oliver, 24, of Van Wert, who will appear for a pretrial conference at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 26.

Andrew Taylor, 33, of Van Wert, who had a pretrial conference set for 8 a.m. July 10.