Wynonna; .38 Special; Broadway; NPAC season has it all

Big stars and exciting shows, including (top row, from the left), Broadway show Bandstand, a tribute to Whitney Houston (center) and Queen; (bottom row) hit Broadway musical An American in Paris, Country superstar Wynonna, and rocker stars .38 Special.

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

New Niswonger Performing Arts Center Executive Director Tafi Stober welcomed a couple of hundred people interested in finding out what’s in store for them during the NPAC’s upcoming 2019-20 season. It didn’t take long to find out, as they soon saw a video introducing the new season, which includes Country superstar Wynonna; legendary rock bands .38 Special and The Guess Who; Broadway musicals An American in Paris and The Bandstand; tributes to Queen, Janis Joplin, and Whitney Houston; and Christmas shows from perennial fan favorites The Midtown Men and David Phelps.

Some of the Biggest hit makers will take the NPAC stage thanks to presenting sponsors Statewide Ford – Lincoln, Chuck and Karen Koch, and Central Insurance Companies. Prepare to be blown away by their supercharged classics. A year of musical escapes begin now.

Country superstar Wynonna kicks off the season on September 15 with her soulful and edgy Country music. Respected by the millions of fans, Wynonna’s rich and commanding voice has sold over 30 million albums worldwide. Rolling Stone once dubbed her as “the greatest female country singer since Patsy Cline.” This iconic performer has received over 60 industry awards, with countless charting singles, including 20 No.1s!

The Guess Who, is coming to rock the stage on September 22. The Guess Who has connected with the masses through an exultant hit parade spanning fourteen Top 40 hits. With classics and double-sided singles like the No. 1 rock anthem “American Woman” and “No Sugar Tonight”, these Canadian-bred stateside conquerors are eternally etched in pop culture history.

Like a comet that burns far too brightly to last, Janis Joplin exploded onto the music scene in 1967 and, almost overnight, became the queen of rock & roll. On Saturday, September 28, experience A Night with Janis Joplin, a Broadway musical filled with raw emotion and tinged with Southern Comfort, that made her a must-see headliner from Monterey to Woodstock.

As seen on NBC’s hit show “America’s Got Talent”, Catapult is a group of shadow dancers who work behind a screen to create seemingly impossible dancing silhouettes of the world around us. Catapult has amazed audiences with its family friendly show full of music, humor, breathtaking visuals, and engaging storylines. Catapult will start off the Enrich Series on Saturday, October 12.

After more than three decades, .38 Special continues to bring its signature blast of Southern Rock to over 100 cities a year, and this year, the group is coming to the Niswonger. On Sunday, October 20, hold on loosely and rock into the night with .38 Special.

Three of the voices that defined ‘90s country music — Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin and Collin Raye — join forces in the Roots & Boots tour. The trio has amassed more than 40 Top 10 radio smash hits and sold more than 25 million albums. Don’t miss these iconic country artists as they come together to swap stories and perform their classic songs all on one stage Saturday, October 26.

Laugh, repeat. Laugh, repeat. Saturday, November 9, comedian Tim Hawkins is taking the stage at the Niswonger. Hawkins’ gut-busting comedy show entertains the entire family while doubling down on the funny, a daunting task in an age where the obscene has become routine. His act is one part gifted, plus two parts twisted, the only certainty being his on-the-nose observations that expose the ridiculousness of daily life while marveling in its hilarity.

“We Will Rock You” reflects the scale and spectacle that marked Queen’s live performances and earned the band its pinnacle position in rock history. With Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor as music supervisors and “a band without parallel in the theatre” behind the cast, the audience can expect “We Will Rock You” to rock as fiercely as the best of Queen’s concerts. Come Sunday, November 24, for an unforgettable night.

The popular Niswonger Christmas season begins with The Swingles on Sunday, December 1. The five-time Grammy winning a capella group has astounded audiences for over half a century with their barrier-breaking vocals and delightful harmonies. Sing-a-long to holiday classics and originals written by The Swingles that will leave visions of sugar plums dancing in audiences’ heads.

Twas the Night Before Christmas and all through the house, not a creature is stirring, except that darn mouse. Santa missed the mouse’s house last year and he can’t let that happen again! Before you can say “Merry Christmas”, the audience is off on the wild adventures of a mouse, an elf, and a spunky little girl who just won’t take no for an answer. Don’t miss this joyful tribute to the holiday season, on Saturday, December 7! This fast-paced musical keeps anyone from ages 3 and beyond blissfully entertained and the family friendly ticket prices make this show a special gift.

For those looking to put a little swing in their step this holiday season, The Midtown Men have got it covered. The Sixties-era a capella group consisting of four original cast members of the Broadway hit Jersey Boys is taking its sweet harmonies into the holiday season. Alongside the group’s band, The Midtown Men have captivated audiences over the course of more than 2,000 performances. Get those dancing shoes ready, because The Midtown Men Christmas is coming to town Sunday, December 15.

Christmas is the perfect time for the return of fan favorite David Phelps, whose seemingly endless vocal range extends more than three octaves. Coupled with his gift for communicating a song, he’s sold out three times at the Niswonger, as well as brought the house down in the world’s most prestigious venues. He has earned numerous Dove Awards, Grammy Awards, and multiple platinum-selling recording projects. Come and witness his vocals this Christmas season on Friday, December 20.

Completing the Christmas season of star powered performances is Lonestar & Phil Vassar. These country superstars are teaming up to deliver their Not So Silent Night Tour. Experience their hits, holiday favorites, plus a brand-new Christmas song co-written and performed together, on Saturday, December 21.

Then let’s take it back, Swing band style, with Broadway’s hit musical The Bandstand on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Directed and choreographed by Hamilton’s Tony Award® winner Andy Blankenbuehler, and starring Tony nominee Laura Osnes of Cinderella and Corey Cott of Newsies, The Bandstand is the high-stepping musical about love in full swing that tells the story of musician Donny Novitski who is about to take on the mission of his life: leading his band of fellow veterans into competition for America’s next swing band sensation.

She’s more than funny. There is no word to define the hilarious power of Jeanne Robertson. Southern Woman magazine quotes “There’s just something striking about Jeanne Robertson. Maybe it’s her beauty queen-esque good looks. Or maybe it’s that she’s 6 feet, 2 inches tall. Regardless of what it is, once you hear her speak, you’ll remember her — that is, if you can quit laughing long enough to catch your breath.” Laugh until it hurts on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Part of the Live, Laugh and Learn Speaker Series at the Niswonger.

The official No. 1 tribute to Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and The Big Bopper arrives to screams and shouts on Saturday, February 1, 2020. John Mueller’s “Winter Dance Party”® is the official live and authentic re-creation of the trio’s final tour. Each live concert performance includes unbridled, high voltage entertainment featuring all the hit songs of the Fifties’ era.

Whitney Houston’s musical legacy is brought to life in a critically acclaimed tribute show “The Greatest Love” described as “mind-blowingly spot on”. The audience will be stunned on Valentine’s Day, Friday, February 14, 2020, by the breathtaking vocals of Belinda Davids and the full stage spectacle, complete with dancers, band, and back-up vocalists. This is truly a show experience that is certain to have the audience wanting to dance with somebody.

The powerful musical duo of Jim Brickman and Melissa Manchester bring an evening of time treasured love songs to the Niswonger. Jim Brickman, the best-selling solo pianist to date has a distinctive piano style and captivating live performances that have revolutionized the popularity of instrumental music. Joining him on stage for this memorable musical event is the queen of the love song, Melissa Manchester. Enjoy an evening of music that is woven like a tapestry through the memories of our lives.

Three-time Grammy winners Little Texas will light up the stage on Saturday, February 29, 2020. As part of the Young Country movement of the early ‘90s, Little Texas is responsible for shaking up the country music world with a new, energetic sound that fused the look and attitude of modern rock music with traditional country themes and styles, bringing a much-appreciated bolt of life into the genre. “God Bless Little Texas!”

Timeless! That’s what comes to mind the moment the resonant voices of En Vogue pour through the airwaves. With their new single, “Rocket”, steadily pushing its way onto radio playlists across the country, the ladies are poised for more recording success to complement their chart topping hits “Don’t Let Go,” “My Lovin’” (You’re Never Gonna Get It), “Hold On”, “Whatta Man”, and “Giving Him Something He Can Feel”, just to name a few. En Vogue will be at the NPAC on Saturday, March 7, 2020.

It’s how Peter Pan began. Based on the Academy Award®-winning film of the same name, this breathtaking show follows playwright J.M. Barrie as he summons the courage to become the writer — and the man — he yearns to be. Barrie finds the inspiration he’s been missing when he meets the beautiful widow Sylvia and her four young sons: Jack, George, Michael and Peter. Be transported away by Broadway’s hit show, Finding Neverland, at the Niswonger on Saturday, March 14, 2020.

Those who are Neil Diamond fans, Sweet Caroline, does the NPAC have a show for them! Matt, Jeff, and Tommy Vee, sons of ‘50s heartthrob Bobby Vee, bring the hits of Neil Diamond alive in a spectacular show. Featuring Diamond’s classics such as “Comin’ To America” and “Song Sung Blue”, the “I Am, He Said” Neil Diamond tribute show has rocked venues of more than 23,000 people. Experience a show that will make you want to be forever in blue jeans, on Saturday, March 21, 2020.

The only NFL player with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Terry Bradshaw defies an easy pigeonhole. Bradshaw is exploring his musical talents and playing select dates with his friends, The Isaacs. Drawing material from their Grammy and Dove Award nominated albums and beyond, the night will be full of insights on Terry’s storied career and The Isaacs journey as an award-winning family group. Mixed with their comedic chemistry between friends, this night of music and laughter is one that both avid sports and music fans will enjoy. Join us Friday, April 17, 2020, for an evening of Terry Bradshaw-style laughter and acclaimed music.

A fab feature this season that is not part of the Grand Series is the wildly popular, “Here Come the Mummies”. This vastly talented group consists of various professional musicians based in Nashville, Tennessee, with several Grammy awards among the members. This is difficult to verify, as the identities of band members are kept “under wraps.” Members are believed to be under contract to various record labels, hiding their identities so as to prevent contract disputes while performing. Experience them yourself on Saturday, April 25, 2020.

Broadway returns with Gershwin’s An American in Paris on Saturday, May 2, 2020. This Tony Award®-winning musical tells the story of an American soldier, a mysterious French girl, and an indomitable European city, each yearning for a new beginning in the aftermath of war. Hoping to start a new life, World War II veteran Jerry Mulligan chooses newly-liberated Paris as the place to make a name for himself as a painter. But Jerry’s life becomes complicated when he meets Lise, a young Parisian shop girl with her own secret — and realizes he is not her only suitor.

Bryce Carlson is the living definition of, never giving up. He has competed in the most difficult ultramarathon in the world: the 153-mile Spartathlon in Greece. In this race alone he learned valuable lessons of courage, perserverance, and the nature of human endurance. A few years, he competed in a 3,100-mile race across the USA. Along with running, he is the first American to row across the Atlantic Ocean. Be inspired by his presentation on these amazing accomplishments and much more on Sunday, April 17, 2020. Part of the Live, Laugh, and Learn Speaker Series at the Niswonger.

The booming voice of the Buckeyes, Paul Keels, brings inside stories of his life broadcasting the Ohio State Buckeyes Football and Men’s Basketball teams on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Paul will speak of his experiences as one of the most well-known voices on the radio and the unlikely path that took him there. Players and coaches come and go but the longtime play-by play announcers are as recognizable as the teams they cover.

Erth’s Prehistoric Aquarium is bringing an adventure for the whole family on May 3rd. The show incorporates spectacular puppetry, magical lighting and a beautiful soundtrack which features a mix of classical music and immersive soundscape.

Break loose and choose the NPAC for entertainment escape! Show after show, the Niswonger works to keep its audiences educated, inspired, and entertained. The joy is in the escape. Life gets hard. The NPAC staff invites people to drop their worries and cares at the door and get swept away by the music, thrills, laughs, and stories that will lift them up and enhance their mindset.

Here’s how to get tickets for one’s very own Niswonger escape!

Corporate and personal member sales have begun with the special perk of first choice seating. Purchase a membership, support the arts, and get tickets first.

See it all and receive a 20 percent discount! Grand Series sales begin Thursday, June 27.

A special sale window for show sponsors begin Thursday, July 9.

Saving is made simple! Bundle three or more events and save 15 percent. Select Series Sales begin July 16.

Buy what you want when you want it! Open sales for all shows begin Thursday, August 1. No discounting applies to single show purchases.

It’s go time! — buy tickets and get ready for showtime. The Box Office is open noon-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 419.238.NPAC or visit 10700 Ohio 118 on the south edge of Van Wert. Or buy tickets online anytime at at NPACVW.ORG.