Foundation establishes VW Council on Aging donor fund

Van Wert County Foundation Executive Secretary Seth Baker (left) is shown with Council on Aging Board President Trevor Webster (center), and Council on Aging Executive Director Kevin Matthews. VWCF photo

VW independent/submitted information

A new charitable endowment fund was created with The Van Wert County Foundation by the Van Wert County Council on Aging (COA). This fund helps to generate future income for the COA for years to come.

The mission of the Council on Aging is to help older adults age 60 and over live their lives with independence and dignity for as long as possible in a home environment. By operating the Van Wert Senior Center located at 220 Fox Road in Van Wert, the COA offers a place for county residents age 60 and older to enjoy fun and fellowship through many daily activities at the center. Favorite activities include euchre, pinochle, and bingo, while there’s always a special event right around the corner.

The COA also provides essential services like transportation and chore services for those seniors who need it most. These services ensure a better quality of life to help clients remain living independently in their homes as long as possible.

The charitable endowment fund is open to the public for a donation. All donations become a portion of the fund’s permanent principal, which helps create investment income. The investment income becomes part of the COA’s operating budget, to be used however the Council on Aging’s board decides is best in support of the organization. Donors’ gifts to the COA Endowment Fund help ensure that additional services for older citizens continue for generations to come.

The Van Wert County Foundation conducts such activities using only the investment income generated by the principal. Donors should know that assets received by The Foundation will remain in perpetuity as a funding source forever.

The Foundation pools funds for investment purposes. All contributions are professionally managed, and, thus, donors have the advantage of a diverse investment policy. There are many options as to how to set up such a fund and those wanting more information should contact Executive Secretary Seth Baker at info@vanwertcountyfoundation.org or by phone at 419.238.1743.