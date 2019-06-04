VW County CERT program celebrates special week

The CERT trailer provides a canteen for local first-responders, as well as family assistance, at a local disaster. photo provided

VW independent/submitted information

The first week of June is National Community Emergency Response Team Week. Since its formation in 2018, the Van Wert County CERT has assisted the community in the following ways:

Provided 27 canteens and family assistance at area fire scenes

Assisted 35 adults, 24 children, three pets, and with three fatalities

Provided traffic control on seven occasions

Provided storm damage assessment on three occasions.

“The ‘C’ in CERT is what this whole thing is based upon: community,” Van Wert CERT Chairman Mark Klausing said. “When disaster strikes, this team works within our community to take care of their own people.”

No national hotline to call, no waiting hours or days for help, speaking directly to a person from their own community, and knowing that the donations to this organization stay within the community.

“Those are the things that the community wanted and asked for, and, thanks to (Van Wert County EMA Director) Rick McCoy, you now have it,” Klausing added. “I will admit, starting this team was pretty scary. We heard what the community wanted (but) could we pull it off was the question.”

Starting in 2015, McCoy and Klausing went around the state and benchmarked other county CERT programs to learn strategies to successfully run the local program. After several meetings with community leaders and a core of potential volunteers, McCoy and Klausing decided to activate a team on February 1, 2018.

“We could not be more pleased with the acceptance the community has given us,” McCoy said. “With large donations from United Way, LifeHouse Church, Walmart, and Venedocia Lions Club we were able to get the team off the ground.

“As a result, we were able to respond to several situations and show the community what we could do,” Klausing added. “Other organizations and community members then stepped up to financially help keep us moving. We thank you. We can’t do it without your support.”

Special thanks also goes out to the emergency responders, Klausing noted, who have provided the support and training needed for CERT to be a successful team.

“They have treated us as one of their own,” he said.

Those who would like to financially support the Van Wert County CERT should send checks to Van Wert County Foundation/CERT, 138 E. Main St., Van Wert, OH 45891.

Those interested in volunteering should go to the CERT Facebook page and fill out an application, or call the County EMA office at 419.238.1300.