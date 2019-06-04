Unclouded Day to lead service at FUMC

The Unclouded Day Vocal and Instrumental Ensemble will lead the Sunday morning worship service at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church at 9:30 a.m. June 9.

The ensemble, from Fort Wayne, Indiana, will present its unique style of sacred music ministry at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 160 W. Sycamore St. in Van Wert. This will be the group’s second presentation in St. Mark’s sanctuary.

The 10-member vocal and instrumental ensemble plans to present a service of contemporary settings of traditional and gospel songs, as well as several instrumental features. The group’s pianist is Alexander Klepach, who earned a doctorate in musical performance from the Tchaikovsky Conservatory of Music in Moscow, Russia, and is a member of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Orchestra.

Unclouded Day is accompanied by piano, bass guitar, drums, and brass ensemble, and has presented programs in Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Plan to attend and enjoy Unclouded Day’s inspirational musical program at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church.