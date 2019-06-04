Patricia J. (Neiford) Mohr

Patricia J. (Neiford) Mohr, 81, of Van Wert, died at 6:23 p.m. Monday, June 3, 2019, at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

She was born January 7, 1938, in Van Wert County, the daughter of John and Olive (Dunlap) Neiford, who both preceded her in death. On June 7, 1958, she married Robert W. Mohr, and he survives in Van Wert.

In addition to her husband, survivors include two sons, David (Paula) Mohr of Lima and Gregory (Jennifer) Mohr of Payne; six granddaughters; two grandsons; a sister, Judy (Carl) Parsons of Van Wert; and one brother, Richard (Darla) Neiford of Van Wert.

She was also preceded in death by a granddaughter.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 10, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with Dr. David Warren officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert County Animal Protective League.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.