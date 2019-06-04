Football divisional assignments announced

Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert will remain in Division IV and Crestview will stay in Division VII during the 2019 high school football season.

Some changes did occur among Western Buckeye League and Midwest Athletic Conference schools.

Western Buckeye League: Division III – St. Marys Memorial (Division IV in 2018), Celina, Defiance, Elida, Shawnee, Wapakoneta; Division IV – Ottawa-Glandorf (Division V in 2018); Kenton, Van Wert; Division V – Bath (Division IV in 2018).

Northwest Conference: Division V – Paulding; Division VI – Ada, Allen East, Bluffton, Columbus Grove, Delphos Jefferson, Spencerville; Division VII – Crestview.

Green Meadows Conference: Division VI – Fairview, Hicksville, Tinora, Wayne Trace; Division VII – Antwerp, Ayersville, Edgerton, Holgate.

Midwest Athletic Conference: Division V – Versailles; Division VI – Anna (Division V in 2018), Coldwater, Fort Recovery, Minster (Division VII in 2018), Parkway, St. Henry; Division VII – Marion Local (Division VI in 2018), New Bremen, Delphos St. John’s.

Lima Sr. will remain in Division II and Lima Central Catholic will move from Division VII to Division VI.

Specific region assignments within each division will be announced next week, along with the 2019 football playoffs format. The state championship games return to Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton December 5-7.

Complete 2019 football divisional breakdowns are posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Football/Football-2019.