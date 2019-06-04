Crime Stoppers 6/4/19

Crime Stoppers will pay you cash for information if it will help the Van Wert Police Department solve a break-in that occurred at K&L Ready Mix, 211 N. Lynn St.

Sometime between May 25 and the morning of May 28, someone broke out several windows in the building using a brick. The building was then entered and items were damaged inside.

If you have any information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 419.238.STOP (7867). You will not have to give your name or reveal your identity. If your information helps to solve this case, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward up to $1,000.

Crime Stoppers also pays cash rewards for information about other felony crimes or wanted fugitives not reported on the Crime of the Week.

