AEP announces planned power outage

VW independent/submitted information

AEP has announced a planned power outage from 11 a.m. until noon this Thursday, June 6. The outage will allow crews to safely make upgrades to the electric grid to help keep power flowing.

Affected areas include South Walnut Street, Ervin Road, Warren Road, Willow Lane, and Wildwood Drive. In the event of bad weather, the outage will be rescheduled for Friday, June 7, from 11 a.m. until noon. Landlords in the area who are responsible for tenants’ power should be sure to tell them about the outage so they can plan accordingly.

For more information, call AEP’s 24-hour Customer Solutions Center at 800.672.2231.