Youtsey, Carter, Blackmore named All-Ohio

Van Wert independent sports

Lincolnview’s Jaden Youtsey was named Division IV First Team All-Ohio as an infielder, while teammate Gavin Carter earned Second Team honors as a utility player.

The two helped lead the Lancers to a school record 21 wins (21-4), a sectional title and a district semifinal appearance.

In Division II, Van Wert’s Lawson Blackmore was named to the Second Team as a pitcher.

Blackmore has helped lead the Cougars to a WBL co-championship, sectional, district and regional titles and the school’s first ever state semifinal appearance.