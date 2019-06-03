WKSD/WERT to carry Antwerp, VW games

Van Wert independent sports

WSKD 99.7FM and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM will carry live coverage of Antwerp and Van Wert’s state semifinal baseball games from Akron’s Canal Park.

On Friday, Antwerp will face Toronto in the Division IV semifinals, with pregame coverage starting at 6:45 p.m., followed by first pitch at 7 p.m on WKSD.

On Saturday, Van Wert will take on Dayton Chaminade Julienne in the Division II semifinals. Pregame coverage will begin at 12:45, with the first pitch scheduled for 1 p.m on WERT.

If Antwerp wins, the Archers will play for the Division IV state championship at 1 p.m. on Sunday, and if Van Wert wins, the Cougars will play for the Division II state title at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Either or both of those games would air on WKSD and WERT, respectively.