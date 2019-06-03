VW Cougars to face No. 1 team in semis

Van Wert will face the defending state champion Dayton Chaminade Julienne in the Division II baseball state semifinals.

Nathan Temple and the Van Wert Cougars will take on defending state champion Dayton Chaminade Julienne on Saturday. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced on Sunday that the No. 8 Cougars (27-2) and No. 1 Eagles (25-2) will square off at 1 p.m. Saturday at Canal Park in Akron. The facility is home to the RubberDucks, the minor league AA affiliate of the Cleveland Indians.

The winner will play Gates Mills Gilmour Academy or St. Clairsville for the state champion at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Van Wert qualified for the state semifinals for the first time in school history with a 13-2 regional championship win over Vermilion on Friday. Dayton Chaminade Julienne advanced to this weekend with a 6-0 victory over Hamilton Ross on Sunday.

All pairing are listed below, with area teams in bold. Rankings are from final Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association poll.

Division I

No. 12 Springboro (26-6) vs. No. 18 Mentor (21-5), Fri., 10 a.m.

Hilliard Darby (24-7) vs. No. 19 Cleveland St. Ignatius (22-8), Fri., 1 p.m.

Div. I State Championship: Sun., 10 a.m.

Division II

No. 10 Gilmour Academy (24-6) vs. St. Clairsville (20-10), Sat., 10 a.m.

No. 1 Dayton Chaminade Julienne (25-2) vs. Van Wert (27-2), Sat., 1 p.m.

Div. II State Championship: Sun., 4 p.m.

Division III

Coldwater (25-6) vs. St. Bernard Roger Bacon (18-10), Sat., 4 p.m.

Ridgewood (23-9) vs. Canton Central Catholic (24-6), Thurs., 7 p.m.

Div. III State Championship: Sun., 7 p.m.

Division IV

Minster (22-7) vs. No. 4 Jeromesville Hillsdale (22-2), Fri., 4 p.m.

Antwerp (19-5) vs. No. 6 Toronto (25-5), Fri., 7 p.m.

Div. IV State Championship: Sun., 1 p.m.