Outdoorsmen to host M-1 Garand match

VW independent/submitted information

MIDDLE POINT — The Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Association will be hosting an M-1 Garand match on Saturday, June 8, at the club, 9093 Ringwald Road near Middle Point.

The safety briefing will be held at 9:15 a.m. and the match will start at 9:30 that morning. Any modern military rifle, such as an M-1 Garand or AR-15, may be used. Participants may also use iron sights or scoped rifles. Once participants shoot in the match, they will be eligible to purchase an M-1 Garand from the CMP.

For those who do not have a rifle, the club has M-1 rifles to loan out to the public to use in this match. The club also has a National Match AR-15 for participants that might want to try it out. However, any military rifle may be used.

The cost to participate is $5, which is a target fee. For those who need to purchase ammunition, the club has 30.06 ammo at $23 for 40 rounds. The AR-15 ammo is $18 for 40 rounds, which includes the target fee.

For more information, check out the club’s website at www.vwoutdoorsmen.info or call 419.203.8662.