Not so Random Thoughts: Thank You

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

With the spring sports season nearly complete, it’s time to say thank you to those who help make our sports coverage a big success.

Coaches and athletic directors

Thank you to Van Wert baseball coach Charlie Witten, softball coach Greg Steinecker, track and field coach Mark Collins, tennis coach Alex Schmidt and interim athletic director Ben Colllins.

Thank you to Crestview baseball coach Jim Wharton, softball coach Carl Etzler and assistant Becky Macki, track and field coach James Lautzenheiser and athletic administrator Trent Kreischer.

Thank you to Lincolnview baseball coach Eric Fishpaw, softball coach Brad Doidge, track and field coach Matt Langdon and athletic director Greg Leeth.

All of these coaches and athletic directors help make our sports coverage a big success in many ways, including sharing statistics and results, taking the time to comment after a win or loss and providing schedule updates during the unpredictable spring sports season.

The student athletes

Thank you to each and every one of the student athletes who participated (or are still participating) during the spring sports season.

Your hard work provided some exciting moments this spring in the form of victories, come from behind wins and record setting performances.

Without your efforts, there would be nothing to write about.

Photographers

Thank you to Bob Barnes, Kylee Mongold and Wyatt Richardson for taking and sharing great pictures for all to see.

I refer to myself as camera impaired, meaning I have trouble taking even decent pictures. These three took the majority of pictures during the spring sports season and they did an absolutely outstanding job.

They are very talented photographers.

Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy

Thank you to Rob Welch and the gang at Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy for sponsoring our popular Student Athlete of the Week feature, which will return in early September.

Another shout out goes to the coaches and athletic directors who sent in nominations for the award.

Readers

Finally, thank you to each and every one of you who read our sports coverage. Without you, none of this would be possible.

I’m always open to comments, good or bad, and suggestions. You can email me at sports@thevindependent.com.