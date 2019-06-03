Local Walmart cuts ribbon on new online grocery service

Dale Kosan (left), Walmart assistant manager for e-commerce, and Walmart Store Manager Jeff Welker cut the ribbon on the store’s new online grocery shopping service. photos by Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

The local Walmart store is now taking orders for its new online grocery pick-up service, which starts officially with a grand opening this coming Wednesday, June 5.

The store held a ribboncutting ceremony this past Saturday, which included a cake to celebrate the new service, and brought in vendors to provide samples to shoppers in the store that day. Nine reserved parking spots have also been created on the east side of the building that include orange painted signs denoting where customers can park to receive their groceries and other items.

Walmart Assistant Manager of E-Commerce Dale Kosan, who heads up the new service, said Saturday he was excited about the service’s grand opening on Wednesday.

“The team is fully trained,” Kosan noted. “We’re just excited to serve Van Wert and the community.”

Walmart has added 10 employees to provide the new online grocery service, which requires customers to download the orange Walmart Grocery app. Once the app is downloaded, customers may order groceries and a number of other items listed in the app. Hours for pick up are from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Kosan said during an earlier interview with The Van Wert independent that, if Walmart does not have ordered items in stock, it will provide items of equal or greater value, but only charge customers the price of the items originally ordered.

﻿Even Tony the Tiger was on hand to help Walmart open its new online grocery shopping service.

There is no cost to use the new service, Kosan said, although shoppers will need to spend at last $30 and order at least four hours prior to their scheduled pick-up time.

Kosan also noted that he already has five orders for the grand opening, with two others having times reserved, but no official order submitted as yet.

He added that the new service will be a boon for those with busy lives, as well as mobility-challenged individuals and others who just prefer the convenience of picking up their groceries without leaving their vehicles. The new app also provides a GPS feature that allows the store to know when a customer is nearing the store to pick up their groceries, but urged customers to also call the dedicated grocery pick-up service number at 419.979.8448 to make sure Walmart staff know they’re coming.