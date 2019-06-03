City gasoline prices still under state avg.

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert gasoline prices are all at least 7 cents lower than the state average, with the low price locally — $2.55 a gallon on Monday at the Murphy USA station in the Towne Center shopping center — 22 cents lower than the state average.

The Pak-A-Sak Marathon station and Lassus Handy Dandy stations, both in the 800 block of North Washington Street, are selling gasoline at $2.59 a gallon, while the Pak-A-Sak Marathon on South Shannon Street and Casey’ General Store station on South Washington Street have gasoline at $2.65 a gallon. The remaining four stations: the Shell station on South Washington, the Brookside Marathon station on West Main Street, and the Short Stop and One Stop Shop Sunoco stations on East Main Street and North Washington Street, respectively, are selling gasoline at $2.69 a gallon.

Ohio gas prices have risen 11.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.76 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,345 stations. Gas prices in Ohio are 1.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, yet stand three-tenths of a cent per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Ohio is priced at $2.35 per gallon on Monday, while the most expensive is $3.09 per gallon, a difference of 74 cents per gallon. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.89 per gallon, while the most expensive is $5.86 per gallon, a difference of $3.97 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.81 per gallon on Monday. The national average is down 8.9 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 13.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

“The national average has fallen for its fourth straight week, probably not something motorists would associate with the start of the summer driving season,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “More impressively is the surprise that may soon hit some motorists: the nation’s cheapest gas prices may soon fall back under $2 per gallon as oil prices have plummeted nearly $14 in the last eight weeks, prompted by worries about President Trump’s tariffs on China, and now also Mexico, undermining the U.S. and global economy, and perhaps leading to a slowdown in oil demand at the same time as U.S. oil inventories have rebounded sharply.

“While there may be volatility and a return to higher prices should Trump make a deal to avoid tariffs on both the countries, for now, it’s going to be a big win at the gas pump with prices in most areas likely to fall notably in the week ahead,” DeHaan added.