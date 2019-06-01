Jeffrey M. Ebel

Jeffrey M. Ebel, 66, of Grover Hill, passed away the evening of Friday, May 31, 2019, at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

He was born May 14, 1953, in Breckenridge, North Dakota, the son of Earl and Ethel (Medenwalt)) Ebel, who both preceded him in death.

A 1971 graduate of Van Wert High School, Jeffrey went on to marry the love of his life, the former Diann L. Gutierrez, on November 24, 1983.

As a lifelong outdoorsman, Jeffrey was an avid fisherman, hunter and trapper. He began his career as a meat cutter at Ebel’s Butchers Shop. He worked his way up to meat department manager for Marsh Supermarket and then Save-A-Lot, from which he retired.

He is survived by his loving wife, Diann L. Ebel of Grover Hill; a son, Kim (Kellianne) Baker of Decatur, Indiana; one daughter, Te’a (Jason) Davis of Paulding; seven grandchildren, Kelsea (Clint) Williams of St. Marys, Madison Hargrove of Indianapolis, Indiana, Adalyn and Gracie Baker, both of Decatur, and Jae’da Emans, Kyren Karhoff, and Ali Davis, all of Paulding; four great-grandchildren, Sophie, Brenden, Mia, and Rhett; three brothers, Earl Ebel Jr. of Convoy, Lyle (Debora) Ebel of Grover Hill, and Gregory Ebel of Van Wert; a sister, Faith (Ed) Fabian of Convoy; and many nieces and nephews.

A sister-in-law, Cathy Ebel, also preceded him in death.

A memorial service will be at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with Father Charles Obinwa presiding.

Visitation is from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.