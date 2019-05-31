Rebecca Joan Lusby

Rebecca Joan Lusby, 38, of Grover Hill, passed away at 5:42 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Marion General Hospital after a six-month battle with blastoma cancer.

She was born November 21, 1980, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the daughter of Edythe (Craft) Schmidt, who survives in Grover Hill, and Charles William (Lisa) Decker, who survives in Buckeye Lake. She was married to Ronald Lusby, who also survives in Ashley.

Other survivors include a son, Cory J. Pinson, with the United States Marine Corps in San Diego, California; 12 brothers and sisters, Nicholas (Rayven) Decker of Grover Hill, James (April) Grams of Van Wert, Joshua Schmidt of Grover Hill, Charles (Brittany) Decker Jr. of Newark, Jessica (Ed Hoffman) Decker of Antwerp, Jerrid (Amber) Decker of Fredericktown, Misty (Manny) Oliveras of Dresden, Triston Decker of California, Noah Decker of Dresden, Melissa (Jayce) Adams of Dresden, Michael Decker of Dresden, and Leslie Decker of Zanesville; and several nieces and nephews.

A sister, Brittiney Brown, preceded her in death.

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at Middle Creek United Methodist Church in Grover Hill, with Pastor Eileen Kochensparger officiating.

Visitation is from 3 p.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Rebecca’s funeral expenses.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.