OHSAA State Track and Field recap

Van Wert independent sports

COLUMBUS — Van Wert’s Austin Clay finished his high school track career by placing third in the Division II shot put finals during Friday’s portion of the Ohio High School Athletic Associaton’s State Track and Field Tournament.

Van Wert’s Austin Clay finished his record setting high school career with a third place finish in the shot put in Columbus on Friday. Wyatt Richardson photo

Out of six attempts, Clay’s best toss was 57-00.25, trailing only Adam Riedinger of Springfield Northwestern (59-07.50) and Noah Koch of Genoa Area (58-02.50).

Kirsten Clay and Jill Gemmer will compete in the shot put today, while Caylee Phillips is in the 800 meter run, and Blake Henry, the high jump.

In Division III action on Friday, Crestview’s 4×100 meter relay team of Darrin Nihiser, Jordan Perrott, Caylib Pruett and Wade Sheets finished the season with an 11th place finish in the preliminaries with a personal record time of 44.49.

Lincolnview’s 4×200 meter relay team of Logan Williams, Dylan Schimmoeller, Camden Miller and Brad Korte finished 14th with a time of 1:32.98. The 4×800 relay team (Jacob Keysor, Karter Tow, Joe Sadowski and Alek Bowersock finished 11th with a time of 8:14.97.

Korte set a school record and finished 5th in the long jump (21-10.50), and he finished 11th in the preliminaries of the 200 meter dash with a school record time of 22.72.