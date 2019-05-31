Crestview Board seeking to fill vacancy

VW independent/submitted information

CONVOY — Due to Crestview Local Board of Education member Jake Sawmiller’s resignation, the board is accepting applications to fill the opening, effective the regular meeting on Monday, June 17.

This appointment will be for the remainder of calendar year 2019, while the remaining two years of the position’s term will be filled via special election in November.

Those interested may apply through the district’s website, www.crestviewknights.com, or by using this link: https://forms.gle/J83TJmdYTAkpyarm6.

To be considered, applications must be submitted no later than noon Friday, June 7. The board will then use the following timeline to fill the position: