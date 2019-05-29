Williams to coach L’view girls hoops

Submitted information

Pending approval at the June Board of Education meeting, Kyle Williams has been selected as the next head coach for Lincolnview’s varsity girls’ basketball program.

Williams is a 2014 graduate of Lincolnview and a 2018 graduate of Defiance College. He is currently employed at Ft. Jennings Local Schools where he served as boys’ junior varsity basketball coach.

Matt Evans, a 2009 Lincolnview graduate, will serve as Coach Williams’ top assistant. Coach Evans is a third grade teacher at Lincolnview and has five years of basketball coaching experience, the last three years in the Lincolnview boys’ basketball program.