Widows, widowers group sets meeting

VW independent/submitted information

COLDWATER — Rediscovering Joy: A Support Group for Widows and Widowers of all ages, will hold its next meeting on Monday, June 10, from 6:30-8 p.m.

The group meets on the second Monday of every month in the meeting room of the Preferred Insurance Center, 809 W. Main St. in Coldwater.

For the June meeting, the group is planning a scavenger hunt and card games. Snacks will be provided. In addition to the monthly meetings, the group also offers a variety of social outings for members.

For more information, call or text Judy at 419.733.5629 or Mary at 419.678.8830. Email is also available at Rediscoveringjoy@yahoo.com.