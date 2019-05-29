Myers earns master’s from Bluffton Univ.

VW independent/submitted information

BLUFFTON — Camile Myers of Van Wert earned a Master of Arts in Education degree during Bluffton University’s 119th annual commencement ceremony on May 5.

At Bluffton University, a sense of a greater purpose develops students of exceptional character and expansive vision. For nearly 120 years, the university and students have been learning, experiencing, and bettering the world together.

Located on a 65-acre residential campus in northwest Ohio and lined with abundant natural beauty, Bluffton University offers more than 80 majors, minors, and programs for undergraduate students with nationally accredited programs in dietetics, education, music, and social work.

Bluffton also offers programs for working adults including degree-completion programs in accounting, organizational management, and RN to BSN, as well as graduate programs in business administration (MBA), education, and organizational management.

Founded in 1899 and affiliated with Mennonite Church USA, the university has an enrollment of around 1,000 students and features 16 NCAA Division III athletic teams. Bluffton’s legacy is expressed in its enduring values of discovery, community, respect, and service which are woven into the academic program and campus community.

Bluffton graduates are prepared for life; 99 percent are employed, in graduate school, or completing long-term service within six months of graduation.