U.S. military bands promote gift of music

When words are not enough, music honors. On Memorial Day, bands and choirs in towns around the region paid tribute to our fallen comrades through the gift of song.

By Tafi Stober

Somber melodies and regaling marches honor our revered servants who fought for the ideals of freedom. Beyond Van Wert, music has long etched a commanding position in our military with each branch boasting a diverse offering of musical talent that serves for ceremonial purposes as well as for entertainment and outreach.

Here’s a bit of information that provides further insight into the types of bands that represent our great United States Military forces.



Performing worldwide, Air Force musicians honor, inspire and connect with more than six million listeners at live and televised events each year.



Army bands play a variety of music styles to inspire soldiers, foster the support of citizens and promote national interests at home and abroad.



Founded by Congress in 1798, the Marine Band is America’s oldest continuously active professional musical organization. Today, “The President’s Own” is celebrated for its role at the White House and its dynamic public performances, which total more than 500 annually.



The United States Navy Band is the premier musical organization of the Navy. Comprised of six primary performing groups as well as a host of smaller ensembles, “The World’s Finest” is capable of playing any style of music in any setting.



The United States Coast Guard Band is the premier band representing the Coast Guard and the Department of Homeland Security. The 55-member ensemble has performed at some of the most prestigious venues in the nation including the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall.



On Monday, September 9, at 7:30 p.m., the Niswonger Performing Arts Center will be the destination for The Air Force Band of Flight, featuring the Shades of Blue Jazz Ensemble, in its performance of “A Tribute To Glenn Miller and the Big Band Era”.

This 17-piece orchestra reflects the heritage and pride of our great nation and the United States Air Force. This free event is open to the public and will have general admission seating limited to the first 1,200 in attendance. The extraordinary honor of hosting The Air Force Band of Flight is made possible by the Van Wert County Foundation.

We salute our armed forces and celebrate the gift of music as presented by those who protect the freedoms that allow us to experience its life enriching power.