Kraner Elks District ‘Student of the Year’

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, announced that Hanna Kraner, a graduating senior from Van Wert High School, was selected as the Student/Volunteer of the Year for the Northwest District, Ohio Elks Association.

Hannah Kraner

Kraner was selected as the Student/Volunteer of the Year for Van Wert Lodge, where she received $200 and her application was then forwarded to the Northwest District Youth Activities Chair for further consideration. She competed against students from 13 lodges within the Northwest District. As the district winner, Kraner will receive a $1,000 scholarship from the Ohio Elks Association.

Linda Stanley serves as the local lodge chairperson for this committee.

Van Wert Lodge is proud to have sponsored Kraner in the district competition and wishes her well in all of her future endeavors.