Knights, Lancers prepare for state track

Van Wert County will be well represented at the OHSAA Track and Field State Tournament this Friday and Saturday.

Along with Van Wert’s athletes competing in Division II, Crestview’s 4×100 meter relay team, along with Lincolnview’s 4×200 and 4×800 meter relay teams and junior Brad Korte (200 meter dash, long jump) are ready to take part in the Division III state tournament.

The teams held a joint practice at Lincolnview on Wednesday.

Crestview 4×100 meter relay team

Darrin Nihiser, Jordan Perrott, Caylib Pruett and Wade Sheets qualified for the state tournament by placing third at the Troy regional. Perrott and Sheets are the senior leaders of the relay team, and Perrott said advancing to Columbus has been a pleasant surprise.

Crestview’s 4×100 meter relay team prepares to practice with Lincolnview on Wednesday. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

“This was the relay team that I didn’t think was to make it this year,” Perrott explained. “We all thought the 4×200 team was going to go and now the 4×100 is going, so it’s cool.”

“We have a team beside us that runs a 43 (seconds), so if we can stay with them we probably should be in the finals,” Perrott added.

Sheets went out for track for the first time this season and has been a key contributor this year as a member of the relay team and in the 100 and 200 meter dash.

“Coach (James) Lautzenheiser talked me into it and I figured it’d be good for me to stay in shape and get faster,” Sheets explained. “I’ve had a good time this year and I’m glad I did it.”

Sheets also agreed it’s a nice surprise going to state.

“If you would have told me that when I first started, I would have told you you’re crazy,” Sheets said with a smile. “We’ve put in a lot of hard work to get here and it’s paid off.”

“Obviously it is impossible to ignore the moment that is front of these young men, but I think their approach and demeanor this week can be attributed to the leadership that Sara Owens has provided as their event coach,” Crestview head coach James Lautzenheiser said. “I want to commend our seniors, Wade Sheets and Jordan Perrott, for their focus and drive after their own graduation ceremony. They see a great opportunity to leave Crestview with one more great experience before moving on to their next journeys, and the juniors, Caylib Pruett and Darrin Nihiser, definitely don’t want to disappoint.”

Lincolnview 4×200 meter relay team

Logan Williams is the lone senior member of the 4×200 team, and he explained it’s been a season of change.

“Landon Moody, a sophomore, got hurt and so we had to fill in with his brother Ryan Moody, who’s a senior, then we took Ryan out (injury) and put Camden (Miller), another sophomore in,” Williams said. “Our times dropped as the season went on and we decided right before districts that we wanted another shot in the relays, so we added the 4×2 and took Brad (Korte) out of the 100.”

“We knew we had a pretty good shot to make it to regionals, but I don’t think we imagined how fast we could run. I don’t know if we knew we could get to state, and I didn’t know how the season was going to play out.”

Dylan Schimmoeller is the fourth member of the relay team, and Williams described the group as close knit.

“We’re all close friends and we all hang out together,” Williams said. “It’s been fun to run with them and to practice with them. It’s a great time to be around the guys.”

The senior speedster knows the competition at state will be tough.

“I know we’re seeded ninth, so we’re going to have to run fast in the preliminaries and finals, but we’re just keeping an eye on the competition ahead of us and trying to catch them.”

Lincolnview 4×800 meter relay team

Seniors Alek Bowersock, Jacob Keysor and Karter Tow, along with junior Joe Sadowski placed third at the Troy regional.

“We’re very blessed to be able to run at state and finish our careers there,” Bowersock said of the three seniors. “I can’t say enough about this group. They gave it everything they had at regionals and we dropped our time 20 seconds over two weeks. That’s a big drop and I’m so proud of them.”

“With how we placed at regionals last year (seventh), I thought we had a good shot this year if we could continue to push ourselves and drop our times,” Keysor said.

As expected, competition at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium will be top notch.

“It’s going to be really stiff,” Tow said. “Just looking at the seed times we know it’s going to be tough. “My brother was down there as a senior with his 4×800 team and we want to avenge that team and take down their school record. We were just about one second off it last week.”

Brad Korte

In addition to the 4×200 meter relay, the Lincolnview junior will compete in the 200 meter dash and the long jump, which is Korte’s favorite.

“It’s definitely my favorite because it’s what I’m best at,” Korte said.

He also said he didn’t think he’d be participating in three events at state, and he said he’s excited to compete against other top athletes.

“I didn’t even think I’d make it back for the long jump this season, but I fought hard and made it,” Korte said. “It’s a dream come true.”

The Northwest Conference has no shortage of good track programs, and Korte believes competing against NWC teams helped Lincolnview prepare for district, regional and state competition, and he gave credit to his coaches.

“Running against Wade (Sheets) and Kole McKee of Jefferson definitely helped get me ready to run against good competition and helped bring the best out in me,” Korte explained. “The coaches helped train me right and helped get my mind set.”

“This is a great group of kids, Lincolnview head coach Matt Langdon said. “It’s probably the most athletes we’ve take to the state meet. What a lot of people don’t know is that Brad gave up the 100 meter dash so he could run a second relay to give those kids a chance.”

“I think he would have made it in the 100 individually but he made a choice for his team, particularly for Logan Williams, who is a senior.”