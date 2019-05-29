June Art Exhibit opening this Friday

We have lots of art! Thanks to all artists who bravely submitted their work for our June Art Exhibit. We are super excited to see new artists entering and impressive work from our regulars.

We invite the public to join us for the opening reception Friday, May 31, 6-9 p.m. where we will present awards, and an art park gratitude presentation honoring those who helped make our art park possible. In addition, joining us will be the Ben Daniels Band from Chelsea, Michigan. Ben is the son of actor Jeff Daniels and Ben’s group of six musicians play a great blend of original work and covers.

Gallery shot of the Wassenberg Art Center featuring the 64th annual June Art Exhibit opening Friday.

We encourage all to attend and celebrate the vibrancy the Wassenberg Art Center is providing to the area. Free admission, munchies, and cash bar. We wish to thank the Van Wert County Foundation, Van Wert Federal Savings Bank, and the Pond Seed Company for their generous support for this event.

Thanks to all for coming out to our last Pint Night! What a great time for a chill gathering. Next month, June 27, we’ll be featuring Lake Rat Brewing out of Celina! Music to be announced. Stay tuned and see you there!

The next weekend, June 8-9, while hosting the Van Wert County Jubilee Flower Show, we will be included in the 2019 Peony Festival Garden Tour. Join this tour to see some of the most amazing gardens around the community.

Did you know the Peony Festival got its start because of our founder Charles Wassenberg? Mr. Wassenberg raised peonies on a farm outside of town and shipped them worldwide. While touring here, check out our Art Park behind the building and inside find the painting of the Wassenberg farm, by the late Lew Miller!

Who doesn’t have a lawn duck? It’s time to duck out Van Wert with wacky-decorated lawn ducks! Express yourself on your duck with your favorite team, food, pastime, etc. Ducks can be picked up at the Wassenberg Art Center for a free-will donation. (We may even travel the town and pick out our favorite!) Adopt a duck maybe win $1,500?! Ducks available at the following locations: Main Street Van Wert, Collins Fine Foods, Brewed Expressions, Wassenberg Art Center, and online at www.wassenbergartcenter.org. The ducks will be racing down Town Creek at the Fifth Annual Town Creek Live on July 13.

We have a great line-up of goings-on planned. Town Creek Draw will be an interactive art exhibit where the whole community creates the art with giant pieces of chalk! In addition to our Duck Derpy, we will host Matthew Keeler & Friends (folk/bluegrass), Vanity Crash (pop/rock) and The Holbrook Bros. Band (Classic Rock). Lots of new and favorite gourmet food trucks will be joining us along with an ax throwing game and Eaton Cornhole Tournament. Duck adoptions are now available for the chance to win $1500. You may purchase at Collins Fine Foods, Main Street Van Wert, Wassenberg Art Center, Stay tuned for more developments and potential surprises!

Have you checked out our art classes? There is still time to sign up for our newest upcoming! Arm yourself with your paintbrush or pencil and join in. We promise, our art classes are painless. Watercolor Class: ongoing. Tuesday mornings 10 a.m. Openings available. Fee: $45 Regular, $40 WAC member cost.

Ben Daniels, musician-songwriter for the Ben Daniels Band, will be performing Friday evening at Wassenberg Art Center.

Three Summer Art Camps will be held during the weeks of June 11–14, July 9–12, and in August. Instructor Emilie Fisher has lots of new exciting projects planned. Instructor. Young people ages 5-10 will meet at 10 a.m.-noon and ages 11 and up 1-3 p.m.

ArtNight: Thursday 6-9 p.m. Bring a group of friends and a project and come on in. We have staff on-hand to help you out. Do you play the piano, an instrument, participate in a drum circle? Let us know, our stage (and bar) are open! We often feature quick and easy projects, which are posted on Facebook.

Stained Glass Basics: We will be offering a short stained glass one-day workshop in June. Stay tuned for details.

We are super excited. Mark your calendars! Firenation Glass out of Toledo will be visiting the Wassenberg Art Center on August 24 with their mobile hot shop! They will be demonstrating the art of blowing glass. Opportunities to create your own glass item will be available. Stay tuned for details!

Our gift shop is open year-round. We get new items all the time. Great options to purchase one-of-a-kind, unique items, crafted by artisans in the area for the people who are one-of-a-kind to you. There is always a need throughout the year to purchase for those special to us and to show them how much we care and find them unique by purchasing the same.

For more information on exhibits or to sign up for classes and events visit wassenbergartcenter.org.

The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 S. Washington St. (former Van Wert Armory). We can also be reached by telephone at 419.238.6837 or by email at info@wassenbergartcenter.org.