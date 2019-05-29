Jake Sawmiller resigns from Crestview school board

Jake Sawmiller is resigning after serving 17 months on the Crestview Local Board of Education. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

CONVOY — Crestview Local Board of Education member Jake Sawmiller tendered his resignation during Tuesday night’s monthly school board meeting.

Sawmiller, who spent 17 months on the board, said he’s stepping down May 31 in hopes of eventually leading the district wrestling program, which debuts at the middle school level this winter and at the high school level during the 2020-2021 school year.

“I’m hoping to post for that position to coach that program,” Sawmiller explained. “I followed these kids through the club, I built the club, and I’d really like to follow them through.”

“The ethical concerns of staying on the board and coaching, it just didn’t make a whole lot of sense,” Sawmiller added.

Board President John Auld said applications to fill the vacancy will be accepted through June 7. Interviews will be conducted during a special meeting on June 11 and a replacement will be named on June 17. The person chosen to replace Sawmiller will have to run in November, if he or she wants to complete the remaining 2.5 years of the unexpired term.

After a brief executive session, the board agreed to designate the Community Improvement Corporation of the city of Van Wert and Van Wert County as a transfer agent for roughly 1.5 acres of unneeded land on Tully Street. The purchase price is $30,000.

The latest five-year financial forecast was approved, and Treasurer Ashley Whetsel said the first four years show the district in the black.

“There’s a deficit in the final year of the forecast but that’s so far out, there’s a lot could change between now and then, so it’s nothing we should be concerned about at this time,” Whetsel said.

Board members approved a Career Education Opportunity (CEO) agreement with the Van Wert City Schools, and Tuesday’s agenda included a lengthy list of personnel items.

The board ratified annual 2 percent raises, subject to salary caps for non-union employees, effective August 1, 2019, through July 31, 2022, and board members approved amended contracts for high school principal Dave Bowen, middle school principal/athletic administrator Trent Kreischer, elementary school principal Jessica Schuette, curriculum/instruction director Lindsey Breese, administrative assistant Lori Orsbon, assistant treasurer Amy Gerardot, maintenance/custodial supervisor Geoff Waddles and food service director Penny Clark.

Shane Leeth was given a three-year contract as the district’s technology coordinator.

In addition, the board approved a number of supplemental coaching contracts for the 2019-2020 school year, including Jeff Bagley, head cross country coach; Randy Grandstaff, cross country assistant; Jared Owens, head football coach; Mark Gregory, girls’ basketball coach; Kyle Hammons, girls’ basketball assistant; Jeremy Best, golf coach; Tim Hurt, golf assistant; John Dowler, girls’ soccer coach; Kylee Agler, soccer assistant; Tammy Gregory, volleyball coach; Rachel Alverez, junior varsity volleyball; Becky Macki, junior varsity girls’ basketball coach; Tony Springer, boys’ basketball assistant coach; Steven Rickard, junior varsity boys basketball coach; Nick Leeth, freshman boys’ basketball; Matt Holden, James Lautzenheiser, Ben Schamp, junior varsity football coaches; Shaun Balliet, freshman football coach; Mackenzie Ray, football cheer and cheer competition; Owen Pugh, athletic director; Greg Rickard, assistant athletic director, and Jason Lozer, band.

Board members also approved several volunteer coaches – Brian Brecht, Kory Lichtensteiger, John Rosebrock, football; Ray Etzler, boys’ basketball; Meghan Lautzenheiser, girls’ basketball; Jessica Gamble, volleyball, girls’ basketball; Meagan Fokker, soccer, and Shane Leeth, middle school cross country.

In a related move, the board renewed membership in the Ohio High School Athletic Association in 2019-2020.

Three teachers will be reassigned for the upcoming school year. Alicia Perrott will be a second grade teacher, Brenda Dye will teach third grade and Kristy Bagley will be a sixth grade science teacher. Doug Etzler, recently hired as varsity boys’ basketball coach, was approved as a high school intervention specialist, while Lisa Etzler will serve as a sixth grade math teacher.

The next regular meeting of the Crestview Local Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, June 17, in the district conference room.