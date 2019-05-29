Hofmanns to celebrate 55th anniversary

Dolores & Albert Hofmann

Albert and Dolores Hofmann will be celebrating their 55th wedding anniversary on Friday, May 31, 2019.

They were married May 31, 1964, at St. John’s Bingen Church in rural Decatur, Indiana. They are the parents of three children, Annette (Kevin) Hirschy, Denise (Brad) Nicolai, and Steven (LeaAnn) Hofmann.

They have six grandchildren, Chad (Whittany) Hirschy, Craig (Melissa Roop) Hirschy, Cory (Taylor) Hirschy, Audrey (Brock Ralston) Nicolai, Aimee (Austin Cunningham) Nicolai, and Gwendolyn Hofmann.

Their great-granddaughters are Lea Hirschy, Kaelynn Hirschy, and Claire Hirschy. A private family meal is planned.