Austin & Kirsten Clay ready for State

Van Wert’s record setting brother-sister duo of Austin and Kirsten Clay is heading to Columbus with hopes of winning state titles.

Austin, who graduated on Sunday and will compete for Central Michigan University, is the school record holder in the shot put (59-02.75) and a Van Wert stadium record holder in the discus throw (162-07.25). He’ll compete in the Division II shot put throw at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium this weekend.

Kirsten is a junior who has attracted the attention of NCAA Division I and II schools. She holds the school record in the discus throw (140-10.25) and she finished second to teammate Jill Gemmer at regionals to qualify for state in the shot put (39-05 to 39-00), and she’ll compete in the discus throw as well, after finishing as the regional runner-up (135-11).

Kirsten Clay

Kirsten has a two-pronged competition each time out, in the form of Gemmer and her older brother.

Van Wert’s Kirsten and Austin Clay will compete at this weekend’s State Track and Field Tournament. Robin Clay photo

“Having Jill on our team is amazing,” Kirsten said. “The energy she bring to practice and meets has helped push me to be the best. We definitely push each other each and every day whether it is at practice, in the weight room or at track meets. Having a teammate like Jill keeps me motivated and to continue working hard.”

Of course, bragging rights are at stake between Kirsten and Austin, especially given the fact that both compete in the same events.

“Having a brother also throwing is pretty amazing, however we are always trying to one up each other,” Clay said. “Once I hear at meets that he broke a record or set a personal record, I always try to go out there and do the same thing. I definitely never want him to out do me.”

This is the first year of state competition for Clay after a narrow miss last season.

“I came close last year placing sixth in discus, but not throwing up to my capability,” Clay explained. “That motivated me for working hard in the off season to make it to state this year.”

Of course, making it to the state tournament is an accomplishment in itself, but Clay has her sights set on the ultimate goal.

“Winning a state title would mean so much to me,” Clay stated. “I have put in countless hours in the weight room and training to get to where I am today and to see if all pay off would be amazing. I would love to represent my school with a state title and make my coaches and family proud.”

Austin Clay

While the two have the sibling rivalry going, Austin is thrilled that his sister will be competing at state, and he’s offered her some advice.

“It feels great having her down there with me after seeing her last year barely miss going,” Clay said. “It’s not everyday when someone competes at state in one event and their sibling is right next to them competing in another.”

“The one tip I’ve said to her is to not be nervous. Having a lot of people watching you is no place to be nervous, it’s to show them what you can do and perform. There’s always competition between us. Now Kirsten has one on me because she made it to state in both events and I only made it in one.”

Austin Clay finished 15th in the state in the Division II shot put toss in 2018 (47-09) and he believes last year’s experience will benefit him this time.

“The one thing I learned last year at state was that I need to prepare myself better and get the bad habits out,” Clay explained. “Last year on my first two throws my heel hit the corner of the toe board and resulted on a bad throw on my third attempt.”

“I learned because of this habit I was unable to make finals and place. Now I have been strict about this making sure my right foot goes flat into the toe board. Also, at small meets when they don’t look for it and I have one, I foul it on purpose no matter the distance.”

Like his sister, Clay has his eye on the top spot on the podium.

“I think if I were to win a state title I’d probably cry,” Clay said. “After last year getting 15th, my main goal is to bounce back and end my season on a high note. I know I have it in me to win, but so do the others competing.”

“I just need to do what I’ve been doing all year and after last Saturday I need to get the crowd involved more. If I do these then I will be on top of the podium.”

Clay also reflected on his record setting senior season.

“The one thing about the season that I’ve enjoyed most is competing and making friends along the journey,” Clay explained. “Throughout the meets I’ve always cheer them on and get excited when they have a good throw. Also, when I’m up they start cheering for me too and usually I have a big throw when they do that.”

“I think my biggest accomplishment of the season was winning regionals. Out of all my meets this year, that meet was the best competition I’ve had this season until this Friday. After getting third last year at that meet, I was very disappointed and knew next year I was going to be regional champ.”

The Clays will be joined in Columbus by Gemmer (shot put), Caylee Phillips (800 meter run) and Blake Henry (high jump).