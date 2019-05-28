VW Athletic Boosters celebrate big year

Submitted information

As the 2018-2019 school year comes to an end, Van Wert High School Athletic Booster Club would like to take a moment to congratulate all of the student athletes that competed this past year and thank the many community members who supported the athletes via the Athletic Booster Club.

Through numerous business sponsors and the annual membership drive, the boosters were able to do the following:

— Hosted Fall/Winter/Spring Meet the Team Nights

— Paid for expenses associated with the Homecoming Parade and Grand Marshal

— Provided money for all State Bound athletes and purchased ads for State bound teams and individual qualifiers

— Paid for paint for Cougar Paws and car windows as a way to promote Cougar Pride

— Paid for the renewal of PLT4M (the weight lifting program that is available to all coaches for their athletes)

— Made a donation to YWCA Festival of Trees as a way to give back to the community

— Provided support to all sports teams, including but not limited to: a donation to the second annual Cancer Classic Softball Tournament; swim caps for the VWHS swim team; locker room stools for Van Wert girls’ basketball; fully funded ACME baseball; practice uniforms for the high school football team; paid for athletes to attend tennis camp; purchased range finders for the high school golf team, and paid for the high school soccer team to attend a Columbus Crew soccer match.

“Our mission is to inspire and promote Cougar Pride in every Cougar athlete, Athletic Booster Club President Michelle Gunter said. “ We work very hard to stay true to our mission in all that we do throughout the school year.”

“We are very proud of what we’ve accomplished this year and we are already looking forward to next year with hopes to grow our club and continue to find new and better ways to support our student athletes.”

“We are also excited to announce that we are going to start a Scholarship Fund from our 2019-2020 Membership Drive. Through an application process, one male and one female athlete will be awarded a scholarship of $500 at the end of next school year. We feel this is an excellent way to give back to our student athletes and support their future endeavors.”

To become a member of the Van Wert High School Athletic Booster Club, follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or contact an Executive Officer: Michelle Gunter, R.J. Coleman, Bre Sudduth or LeeAnn Pratt.