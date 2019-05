Regional qualifiers honored

Crestview’s regional track qualifiers were honored at the team’s recent ice cream party. Pictured from left to right, Row 1: Darrin Nihiser (4×200 relay, 4×100 relay, 4×400 relay); Jordan Perrott (4×200 relay, 4×100 relay, 4×400 relay); Caylib Pruett (4×200 relay, 4×100 relay, 4×400 relay),;Wade Sheets (4×200 relay, 4×100 relay, 4×400 relay, 100 meter dash). Row 2: Hayden Tomlinson (4×400 relay alternate), Josiah Updegrove (300m hurdles, 4×400 relay alternate). Crestview photo