Patricia M. Stetler

Patricia M. Stetler, 95, of Van Wert, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

She was born September 4, 1923, in Van Wert, the daughter of Herbert and Lucyle (Black) Todd, who both preceded her in death.

Patricia worked at Van Wert National Bank, where she was the first branch manager of the mini-bank. In her younger days, Patricia enjoyed dancing and playing golf. She also liked reading, gardening, sewing, and loved spending time with her niece and nephew and their families.

She is survived by her niece, Vicki McClellan of Van Wert; a nephew, Michael (Lorali) Todd of Van Wert; grand-nieces and nephews Nathan McClellan of Plainfield, Indiana, Kimberly (Jason) Roush of Cincinnati, Jordan (Amanda) McClellan of Pendleton, Indiana, Jessica McClellan of Van Wert, Aaron (Justus) McClellan of Hebron, Kentucky, Ryan (Katlyn) Todd of Ypsilanti, Michigan, and Andrew (Ashley) Todd of Columbus; great grand-nieces and-nephews Maleah, Wyatt, Cayden, Mason, Jacob, Josie, and Macklin, and one on the way.

Her brother, Clarence H. Todd, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with the Rev. Will Haggis officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.