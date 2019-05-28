Linda M. Hemminger

Linda M. Hemminger, 39, of Van Wert, passed away early Saturday morning at her residence.

She was born June 27, 1979, in Bryan, the daughter of James C. Hemminger II, who survives; and Mary M. (Snyder) Hemminger Palmer, who preceded her in death.

Linda was employed by Woodforest National Bank in Van Wert. Prior to that she worked at the MGM Grand Casino and Hotel Salon in Las Vegas, Nevada. She also owned and operated Soothing Touch in Fremont, Indiana. Linda enjoyed shooting pool, swimming, and fixing up and remodeling homes.

Survivors include her significant other, Lisa R. Burns; a daughter, Amy A. (Damain Davenport) Desmarais; one grandchild, Mary Diane Davenport; and a brother, James C. Hemminger III.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier, with Pastor Cathy Haynes officiating. Linda will be laid to rest at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer at a later date.

Visitation for Linda will be from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: In Amy’s name to assist with funeral expenses.

Condolences may be expressed at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.