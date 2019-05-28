Crestview track awards

The Crestview Track program held its annual awards ice cream party to honor the student athletes who participate in the program. Head coach James Lautzenheiser and assistant coaches recognized their teams’ accomplishments throughout the season. Girls’ Special Awards (above, left to right): Alyssa Taylor (Captain Award), Chelsea Taylor (Captain Award, MVP), Faith Keezer (Captain Award), Ragen Harting (Top Scorer, Coaches Award). Boys’ Special Awards (below, left to right): Hayden Tomlinson (Team PRIDE Award), Jayden Renner (Coaches Award), Darrin Nihiser (Coaches Award), Caylib Pruett (Top Scorer, MVP). Row 2: Robert Gonzalez (Coaches Award, Captain Award), Jordan Perrott (Captain Award), Josiah Updegrove (Coaches Award). Not pictured: Gavin Preston (Captain Award), Austin Sheets (Manager & Statistician Award). Crestview photo