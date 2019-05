Aqua Park sponsor

YMCA Camp Clay Kevin Morrison thanked Haviland Drainage for its generous sponsorship of the YMCA’s Aqua Park and splash pad on Tuesday, May 28. Because of that generosity, those who use the Aqua Park can enjoy $3 admission all summer. Shown are Morrison (left) with Clint Bloom and Bob Proffitt of Haviland Drainage.YMCA photo