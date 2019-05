State softball, regional baseball pairings

Van Wert independent sports

Ohio High School Athletic Association softball state pairings are set, along with regional baseball matchups. The softball state tournament will be held at Firestone Stadium in Akron, while regional baseball games will be played at neutral sites.

2019 Softball State Tournament Pairings

Rankings are from the Fifth Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association State Poll released on Monday, May 13.

Thursday, May 30

Division III Semifinal: West Jefferson (22-6) vs. No. 3 Cardington-Lincoln (24-4), 10 a.m.

Division III Semifinal: No. 1 Warren Champion (28-2) vs. Byesville Meadowbrook (18-9), 12:30 p.m.

Division II Semifinal: No. 5 Poland Seminary (29-0) vs. No. 3 Plain City Jonathan Alder (28-1), 3 p.m.

Division II Semifinal: No. 1 LaGrange Keystone (28-0) vs. No. 9 Hebron Lakewood (26-4), 5:30 p.m.

Friday, May 31

Division I Semifinal: No. 2 Liberty Township Lakota East (29-1) vs. No. 5 Westerville Central (28-2), 10 a.m.

Division I Semifinal: Louisville (24-4) vs. Elyria (24-5), 12:30 p.m.

Division IV Semifinal: Peebles (24-2) vs. Antwerp (20-2), 3 p.m.

Division IV Semifinal: Jeromesville Hillsdale (17-5) vs. No 4 Mechanicsburg (20-3), 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 1

Division III State Final: 10 a.m.

Division II State Final: 1 p.m.

Division I State Final: 4 p.m.

Division IV State Final: 7 p.m.

2019 OHSAA Baseball Regional Pairings

Dates, locations and times subject to change

Rankings are from latest Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association State Poll

Division I

Region 4 – Cincinnati Regional

No. 8 Vandalia Butler (23-6) vs. Cincinnati Turpin (17-10) at University of Cincinnati, Thurs., 2 p.m.

No. 12 Springboro (23-6) vs. No. 16 Cincinnati Elder (21-6) at University of Cincinnati, Thurs., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at University of Cincinnati, Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 1 – Louisville Regional

No. 18 Mentor (17-5) vs. Brunswick (17-12) at Louisville High School, Thurs., 5 p.m.

No. 2 Massillon Jackson (25-3) vs. No. 5 Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (22-3) at Louisville High School, Thurs., 2 p.m.

Regional Final: at Louisville High School, Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 3 – Bowling Green/Parma Regional

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (20-9) vs. Sylvania Southview (20-12) at Bowling Green State University, Thurs., 5 p.m.

Amherst Steele (20-10) vs. No. 19 Cleveland St. Ignatius (20-8) at Cuyahoga Community College West, Thurs., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Cuyahoga Community College West, Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 2 – Dublin Regional

No. 3 Lancaster (26-3) vs. Hilliard Darby (22-7) at Dublin Coffman High School, Thurs., 2 p.m.

No. 4 New Albany (27-1) vs. Upper Arlington (20-9) at Dublin Coffman High School, Thurs., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Dublin Coffman High School, Fri., 5 p.m.

Div. I State Tournament at Canal Park, Akron

Region 4 vs. Region 1, Fri., June 7, 10 a.m.

Region 3 vs. Region 2, Fri., June 7, 1 p.m.

Div. I State Championship: Sun., June 9, 10 a.m.

Division II

Region 5 – Hudson Regional

Cleveland Benedictine (21-5) vs. Tallmadge (17-11) at The Ball Park at Hudson, Thurs., 2 p.m.

Poland Seminary (19-7) vs. No. 10 Gates Mills Gilmour Academy (22-6) at The Ball Park at Hudson, Thurs., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at The Ball Park at Hudson, Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 7 – Athens Regional

No. 11 Steubenville (23-6) vs. Newark Licking Valley (22-8) at Ohio University – Bob Wren Stadium, Thurs., 5 p.m.

The Plains Athens (22-5) vs. St. Clairsville at Ohio University – Bob Wren Stadium, Thus., 2 p.m.

Regional Final: at Ohio University – Bob Wren Stadium, Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 8 – Mason Regional

No. 1 Dayton Chaminade Julienne (23-2) vs. Granville (18-6) at Mason High School, Thurs., 5 p.m.

Hamilton Ross (23-4) vs. Franklin (25-6) at Mason High School, Thurs., 2 p.m.

Regional Final: at Mason High School, Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 6 – Bowling Green Regional

Elyria Catholic (16-12) vs. Vermillion (20-8) at Bowling Green – Carter Park, Thurs., 5 p.m.

Van Wert (25-2) vs. Bowling Green (23-4) at Bowling Green – Carter Park, Thurs., 2 p.m.

Regional Final: at Bowling Green – Carter Park, Fri., 5 p.m.

Div. II State Tournament at Canal Park, Akron

Region 5 vs. Region 7, Sat., June 8, 10 a.m.

Region 8 vs. Region 6, Sat., June 8, 1 p.m.

Div. II State Championship: Sun., June 9, 4 p.m.

Division III

Region 10 – Elida Regional

Archbold (25-3) vs. Upper Sandusky (22-5) at Elida Middle School, Thurs., 2 p.m.

Fredericktown (20-7) vs. Coldwater (23-6) at Elida Middle School, Thurs., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Elida Middle School, Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 12 – Fairborn Regional

St. Bernard Roger Bacon (15-9) vs. Cincinnati Country Day (15-8) at Wright State University, Thurs., 2 p.m.

Versailles (16-9) vs. Middletown Madison (18-6) at Wright State University, Thurs., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Wright State University, Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 11 – Chillicothe/Mt. Vernon/Columbus Regional

Williamsport Westfall (23-4) vs. Minford (28-1) at Chillicothe Paints Stadium, Thurs., 2 p.m.

No. 6 West Jefferson (23-4) vs. West Lafayette Ridgewood (21-9) at Mount Vernon High School, Thurs., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Ohio Dominican University, Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 9 – Massillon Regional

No. 3 Apple Creek Waynedale (25-4) vs. No. 10 Kirtland (19-7) at Massillon Washington High School, Thurs., 2 p.m.

Ashtabula Edgewood vs. Canton Central Catholic (22-6) at Massillon Washington High School, Thurs., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Massillon Washington High School, Fri., 5 p.m.

Div. III State Tournament at Canal Park, Akron

Region 10 vs. Region 12, Sat., June 8, 4 p.m.

Region 11 vs. Region 9, Thurs., June 8, 7 p.m.

Div. III State Championship: Sun., June 9, 7 p.m.

Division IV

Region 16 – Springfield Regional

Fairfield Cincinnati Christian (17-5) vs. Russia (13-16) at Springfield Carleton Davidson Stadium, Thurs., 2 p.m.

Mechanicsburg (19-5) vs. Minster (20-7) at Springfield Carleton Davidson Stadium, Thurs., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Springfield Carleton Davidson Stadium, Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 13 – Strongsville Regional

Attica Seneca East (17-11) vs. No. 4 Jeromesville Hillsdale (20-2) at Strongsville High School, Thurs., 5 p.m.

New Middletown Springfield (25-3) vs. Vienna Mathews (20-3) at Strongsville High School, Thurs., 2 p.m.

Regional Final: at Strongsville High School, Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 14 – Hamler Regional

North Robinson Colonel Crawford (21-7) vs. Antwerp (17-5) at Patrick Henry High School, Thurs., 2 p.m.

No. 11 Kalida (17-4) vs. No. 15 McComb (15-4) at Patrick Henry High School, Thurs., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Patrick Henry High School, Fri., 5 p.m.

Region 15 – Lancaster Regional

Racine Southern (N/A) vs. No. 8 Newark Catholic (17-2) at Lancaster Beavers Field, Thurs., 2 p.m.

No. 6 Toronto (19-4) vs. Chillicothe Huntington (12-14) at Lancaster Beavers Field, Thurs., 5 p.m.

Regional Final: at Lancaster Beavers Field, Fri., 5 p.m.

Div. IV State Tournament at Canal Park, Akron

Region 16 vs. Region 13, Fri., June 7, 4 p.m.

Region 14 vs. Region 15, Fri., June 7, 7 p.m.

Div. IV State Championship: Sun., June 9, 1 p.m.