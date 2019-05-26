Clays, Gemmer, Phillips, Henry to State

Van Wert independent sports

PIQUA — Austin and Kirsten Clay are among a handful of Van Wert Cougars who will compete in this week’s Division II State Track and Field Tournament in Columbus.

Austin Clay won the Piqua regional championship in the shot put with a throw of 56-09.5, while younger sister Kirsten finished second in the shot put with a toss of 39-00 and second in the discus throw (135-11).

Teammate Jill Gemmer was the girls shot put regional champion with a heave of 39-05.

Caylee Phillips won the regional championship in the 800 meter run, clocking in with a school record time of 2:17.15.

Blake Henry is headed to the state tournament in the high jump after finishing as the regional runner up (6-05).

The state tournament will be held at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium at Ohio State University May 31 and June 1.