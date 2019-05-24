Venedocia 4-H Club has meeting in May

BREANNA POHLMAN/Venedocia Lads and Lassies reporter

VENEDOCIA — Venedocia Lads and Lassies had their fourth 4-H meeting of this year. The meeting was held at the Venedocia Lions Club building on May 16.

Venedocia Lads and Lassies 4-H club member Gracie Schaadt (right) did a demonstration on “How to Make Slime” while Andrie Schaadt (left), a Cloverbud of Venedocia Lads and Lassies 4-H group, volunteered to do a health report on “How Water is Good for You”. photo provided

Josh Mueller led both of the pledges. Venedocia Lads and Lassies 4-H group discussed and agreed to give a donation towards Camp Palmer for new bathrooms. The group also decided to donate to the Van Wert Junior Fair for trophies for the upcoming county fair.

Many trash bags were filled with litter that is no longer on the sides of county roads. On the morning of April 27, members of the 4-H club picked up the litter on the sides of the roads in Van Wert County. This is a yearly activity the group does to clean up the area.

For Tuesday, June 11, don’t plan on cooking supper. Support the Van Wert County 4-H program and purchase a chicken dinner. At the meeting, the group discussed who will volunteer to work a shift. Stop on by and witness them hard at work serving. Each meal is $9 and it includes a half chicken, coleslaw, baked potato, green beans, and a dinner roll. Contact a 4-Her or visit the Ohio State University Extension office to purchase a ticket today. Chicken dinners can be picked up at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds from 3-7 p.m. on June 11.

At the end of the meeting, the 4-Hers had several awesome and interesting reports. Ella Wilson did a health report on importance of wearing sunscreen, Cole Wilson did a health report on why people should get enough exercise, Luke Bockey did a demonstration on how to make a lean-to for those who are stranded in the woods, Zane Bockey did a demonstration on how to make a paper cup, and Breanna Pohlman did a demonstration on how to make a fairy garden.

The next meeting is at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 13,at the Venedocia Lions Club building..